The 35-year-old, who is currently first-team coach at Bolton Wanderers, was the favourite with bookmaker BetVictor to take over at the National League club.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb was the second favourite for the vacancy.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt told Bolton News on Wednesday: “I have had a conversation with Sam today, he was approached by York, spoke with their chairman and has politely declined, said he was extremely happy here.

Former Spireite Sam Hird.

“He is pleased to be a part of what we are doing and loves being a part of this football club, thinks the world of the way we do things.

“He politely declined their approach and that speaks volumes for what we are doing here, also that the word is getting around.

“The biggest thing for me is that there is clarity and honesty, and Sam had that conversation with me, told me everything, there is nothing underhand here. I am so pleased for him that he has got some recognition.”

The Minstermen say they have received 60 applications for the job and that they hope to appoint someone ‘in the coming week.’

