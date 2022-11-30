Blues assistant manager Danny Webb was the joint-favourite for the vacancy last week but his odds have tumbled from 2/1 to 8/1, making him the second-joint favourite alongside Graham Alexander, according to bookmakers BetVictor.

Leading the running is apparently former Spireites man Sam Hird, 35, who is currently first-team coach at League One Bolton Wanderers. If appointed, it would be Hird's first job as a manager.

Hird made more than 200 appearances for Chesterfield over a six-year period at the club between 2012 and 2018.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb was the joint-favourite for the York City job last week.

The Minstermen are searching for a new boss after sacking John Askey, who led them to promotion last season, earlier this month.

York, who have former Town players Alex Whittle and Fraser Kerr in their ranks, are currently 17th in the National League and they have lost their last two games since Askey departed.

