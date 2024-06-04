Charlie Wakefield in action for Chesterfield. Picture: Picture Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

A former Spireite is appealing for help to save his career.

Charlie Wakefield, 24, who was at Chesterfield for 10 years after coming through the academy, making a handful of appearances in the first-team, including his debut at just 16, suffered a devastating ACL injury playing for Northern Premier League outfit Shepshed Dynamo towards the end of last season.

He is appealing for donations to help him fund the operation which costs £8,795.

"As many of you will know, football has been my life for the last 20 years and I want to continue to play the sport that I love for many years to come,” he said.

“It is unfortunate I am having to post this but your help could save my football career.

"This would mean the world to me to be able to get this operation done and get back on the field as soon as possible to do the thing I love.”

After leaving Chesterfield in 2020, he has gone on to play for Buxton, Ilkeston, Belper, Basford and now Shepshed.

“Breaking into the first team was obviously a dream come true,” Wakefield told the Derbyshire Times. “It meant the world. That is what you dream of as a kid to be able to play in the first team wherever you are at. I was still 16 at the time. I did not think I would make my debut that early but I did. It was a great achievement for me to be able to do that.”