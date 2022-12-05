Former Chesterfield manager James Rowe's crown court hearing rescheduled

The 39-year-old, who has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman, was due to appear at Derby Crown Court today (Monday, December 5) for a ‘plea and trial preparation’ hearing but the case has now been relisted for Tuesday, December 13.

Rowe made his first court appearance last month, on November 7, at Chesterfield magistrates’ court, where he pleaded not guilty.

The alleged offence happened on November 24, 2021.

Former Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

He was suspended by the Spireites in January this year, immediately after the alleged incident was reported to the police. Rowe then left the club by ‘mutual consent’ a month later.