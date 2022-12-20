Former Chesterfield manager James Rowe's crown court case rescheduled for a fourth time
James Rowe’s crown court case has been rescheduled for a fourth time.
Rowe, 39, has been due to appear at Derby Crown Court, charged with sexually assaulting a woman, on December 5, 13, 19 and 20 but each time it has been relisted.
The new date is Friday, December 23.
Rowe made his first court appearance last month, on November 7, at Chesterfield magistrates’ court, where he pleaded not guilty.
The alleged offence happened on November 24, 2021.
He was suspended by the Spireites in January this year, immediately after the alleged incident was reported to the police. Rowe then left the club by ‘mutual consent’ a month later.
In March he was appointed manager of National League North side AFC Fylde on a three-year deal, but he resigned when he was charged by Derbyshire Police on September 28.