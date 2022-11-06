Former Chesterfield manager James Rowe due to appear in court charged with sexual assault

The 39-year-old is set to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre in the morning.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a woman in Chesterfield in November last year.

Rowe was immediately suspended by the Spireites when the alleged offence was reported to the police and then he later left the club by ‘mutual consent.’

James Rowe.

After leaving the Blues Rowe was appointed manager of National League North side AFC Fylde but resigned in September this year when he was charged by police.

Rowe was in charge of Chesterfield between November 2020 and February 2022.