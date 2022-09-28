In a statement on Wednesday, Derbyshire Constabulary said that in January this year officers received a report of a man having allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield in November 2021.

The police statement read: “James Rowe, 39, of Breaston, in Derby, has now been charged and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, November 7.”

Rowe left the Spireites by ‘mutual consent’ in February amid allegations of misconduct after being suspended by the club in January.

Former Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

He was in charge of Town for 14 months after being appointed in November 2020 after leaving Gloucester City.