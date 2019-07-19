Former Chesterfield manager Jack Lester named new boss at Sheffield United’s academy

Former Chesterfield boss Jack Lester has been named the new chief of Sheffield United’s SteelPhalt Academy.

The news follows a recent change in the management structure of the Premier League side’s academy.

Lester, a former Blades striker, told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be back with the club, being a Sheffield lad and a former player, this club is close to my heart and is great to be able to take the reins and continue the excellent work that has gone on at the SteelPhalt Academy over the years.

“This academy has produced a tremendous amount of players who have gone on to represent the first team, play in the Premier League and play international football and it is the aim to continue this and to provide Chris Wilder and his coaching staff with young footballers who are worthy of pulling on the famous red and white shirt.

“With the assistance of the dedicated staff, I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at Shirecliffe in coming weeks and months.”