Max Thompson has signed a new contract at Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old was on a season-long loan at Chesterfield last season, making 22 appearances in all competitions, recording six clean sheets. After having to be patient for his chance early on, Thompson was the number one from October to February before losing his place to Ryan Boot for the rest of the campaign. His last appearance came on February 15 in a 3-1 defeat at Walsall.

He has now returned to his parent club, where he has been since he was 11, and penned a new one-year contract extension. The Magpies are reported to be ‘delighted’ with his progress after loans in Derbyshire and at Northampton Town, with Magpies manager Eddie Howe is said to be an admirer of the young stopper.

Howe will now cast his eye over Thompson during pre-season before deciding to keep him as part of the group or send him out on loan again for more experience. Newcastle won the Carabao Cup last season and qualified for the Champions League.

In other goalkeeping news, Harry Tyrer, who won the National League title with Chesterfield in 2024, is reported to be a transfer target for Blackpool after his loan spell last season. According to fans of the Tangerines, the Everton man, 23, made a positive impression in the second-half of the campaign and manager Steve Bruce would like to bring him back to the League One club on a permanent deal.

With Chesterfield having loaned both Tyrer and Thompson in the last two years, it remains to be seen whether they once again dip into the loan market for another stopper for the 2025/2026 season, which starts on August 2.