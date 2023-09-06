News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield loanee scores twice on debut after leaving Arsenal

Former Spireite Tim Akinola scored two goals on his debut for his new club after leaving Arsenal.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
The 22-year-old central midfielder spent last season on loan at Chesterfield from the Gunners, making 31 appearances in total.

The Nigerian was a bit of a fan favourite for his energetic performances and driving runs forward from deep.

He has now completed a move to Qatari second-tier club Al Bidda SC, apparently penning a three-year deal, despite apparent interest from England and Europe.

Tim Akinola. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Tim Akinola. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Tim Akinola. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
And he has got off to a great start by bagging a brace on his debut in a 4-1 win against Al Ahli SC on Tuesday night.

As well as the Spireites, Akinola has had a brief loan spell at Dundee United. He never played for Arsenal’s first-team but was a regular in their development side over the years.

Related topics:ArsenalChesterfieldEuropeEngland