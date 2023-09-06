Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old central midfielder spent last season on loan at Chesterfield from the Gunners, making 31 appearances in total.

The Nigerian was a bit of a fan favourite for his energetic performances and driving runs forward from deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now completed a move to Qatari second-tier club Al Bidda SC, apparently penning a three-year deal, despite apparent interest from England and Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Akinola. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And he has got off to a great start by bagging a brace on his debut in a 4-1 win against Al Ahli SC on Tuesday night.