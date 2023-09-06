Former Chesterfield loanee scores twice on debut after leaving Arsenal
The 22-year-old central midfielder spent last season on loan at Chesterfield from the Gunners, making 31 appearances in total.
The Nigerian was a bit of a fan favourite for his energetic performances and driving runs forward from deep.
He has now completed a move to Qatari second-tier club Al Bidda SC, apparently penning a three-year deal, despite apparent interest from England and Europe.
And he has got off to a great start by bagging a brace on his debut in a 4-1 win against Al Ahli SC on Tuesday night.
As well as the Spireites, Akinola has had a brief loan spell at Dundee United. He never played for Arsenal’s first-team but was a regular in their development side over the years.