Jenson Metcalfe. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Former Chesterfield midfielder Jenson Metcalfe is reportedly set to sign for Bradford City.

The 20-year-old was on a season-long loan from Everton last term, making 31 appearances in total, as the Spireites finished seventh in League Two, losing to Walsall in the play-off semi-finals.

The central midfielder grew into his loan spell at Town, finishing strong in the latter part of the season, with his first senior goal actually coming against the Bantams in a thrilling 3-3 draw in April.

Whereas the Blues fell short in the play-offs, Bradford won automatic promotion to League One on the last day of the season in dramatic fashion, scoring a 96th minute winner against Fleetwood Town to send them up.

Metcalfe clearly caught the eye of Bradford boss Graham Alexander, who is reportedly set to complete the signing of Metcalfe, who was seen at the Bantams’ pre-season friendly win against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. Although Alexander remained tight-lipped about the speculation after the game, reports are ramping up that the deal is close.

Metcalfe has been at Everton since the age of five and has worked his way up the ranks, signing his first professional contract in 2021. The central midfielder thoroughly enjoyed his time at Chesterfield, and we reported earlier this summer that a return was possible, but it now looks like it will be West Yorkshire rather than Derbyshire for him.