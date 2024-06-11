Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Chesterfield midfielder has suffered a fractured skull.

Martin Smith, who was at the Spireites for six months between January and July 2021, had successful surgery on a hernia operation at Nuffield Health in Middlesbrough.

But while he was in hospital, Smith had a ‘serious fall’ and suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Smith has since spent a number of days in James Cook Hospital. and thankfully has now been discharged.

Martin Smith, pictured left, playing for Chesterfield.

“Given the circumstances, the midfielder will be ruled out for a number of months but will make a full recovery,” his current club, South Shields, said in a statement.

Chesterfield signed Smith from Salford City but he only made 11 appearances, including eight starts, before he was allowed to join Hartlepool United.

Smith, who came through the Sunderland academy, only made a handful of outings for Hartlepool before signing for South Shields, who are in the National League North, in June 2022.