Former Chesterfield goalkeeper takes up coaching role at Doncaster Rovers after leaving Hartlepool United

A former Chesterfield goalkeeper has landed himself a coaching role at a League Two club.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Jun 2023, 20:16 BST- 1 min read

Kyle Letheren, 35, who made a handful of appearances in the 2020/2021 season, is the new first-team goalkeeping coach at Doncaster Rovers.

He takes up the role having just left Hartlepool United, who were relegated into the National League last season.

Letheren had a brief loan spell at Rovers in 2009 and he played alongside manager Grant McCann at Barnsley.

Kyle Letheren.Kyle Letheren.
“I’m delighted to be back,”Letheren said. “It’s been 15 years since I was on loan here from Barnsley as a player. I know a lot about the club and it was a no-brainer when Grant made the phone call.

“It shouldn’t be a League Two club in my opinion. When Grant spoke to me about his vision, it matched my ambition.”

McCann said that Letheren was ‘perfect’ for the job.

“He’s young, hungry and energetic,” he added. “The goalkeeping department is very important for us and having Kyle coming into this role can give us the lift. He’ll be great for us.”

