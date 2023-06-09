Kyle Letheren, 35, who made a handful of appearances in the 2020/2021 season, is the new first-team goalkeeping coach at Doncaster Rovers.

He takes up the role having just left Hartlepool United, who were relegated into the National League last season.

Letheren had a brief loan spell at Rovers in 2009 and he played alongside manager Grant McCann at Barnsley.

Kyle Letheren.

“I’m delighted to be back,”Letheren said. “It’s been 15 years since I was on loan here from Barnsley as a player. I know a lot about the club and it was a no-brainer when Grant made the phone call.

“It shouldn’t be a League Two club in my opinion. When Grant spoke to me about his vision, it matched my ambition.”

McCann said that Letheren was ‘perfect’ for the job.