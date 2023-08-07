News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield goalkeeper signs for National League South club

Former Spireites goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has signed for a new club.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST

The 32-year-old was on loan at Chesterfield last season from Port Vale but was not a regular starter after falling behind Ross Fitzsimons. He went off on his Blues debut in the first game of last season and never really managed to establish himself after that.

Covolan was released by Vale this summer and has now signed for Maidstone United, who were relegated from the National League last season.

The Brazilian made his Stones debut on Saturday in a 2-1 home win against Slough Town.

Lucas Covolan. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Lucas Covolan. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
"I think it is going to be a tough season but I think step-by-step we can achieve what everyone wants, which is promotion,” he said after signing.

"When I played here last season, especially for me it was a very good game, we ended up scoring a late goal and winning the game, and from our side I got the man of the match.”

Maidstone are back in action this weekend away at Bath City.

