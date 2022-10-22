Former Chesterfield goalkeeper secures exciting role at Newcastle United

The 39-year-old, who played more than 50 times for Chesterfield between 2018 and 2019, starts his new role on Monday.

He leaves his job as head of goalkeeping at Stockport County to move to St James’ Park where he will link-up again with his former Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe, who has been in charge of the Magpies since November 2021.

He is also a former team-mate of Newcastle assistant head coach Jason Tindall and first team coach Stephen Purches at the Cherries.

Shwan Jalal. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

Shwan said: "I'm delighted to be joining Newcastle United. I'm excited to work with Adam Bartlett (head of goalkeeping) and to be reunited with Eddie Howe and the coaching team, who I have so much respect for.

"This is something I've worked hard for. I'm aware of the size of the club and the project ahead, and I can't wait to get going."

On leaving Stockport, he added: ““It has been a privilege to work at Stockport County. The chance to move to a Premier League club is one that I could not turn down.”