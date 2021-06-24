Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Grant Smith joins National League rival Yeovil Town

Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Grant Smith has joined National League rival Yeovil Town.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:28 am

The 27-year-old has joined the Glovers on a one-year deal.

The stopper left the Spireites by mutual consent last week despite only signing a new one-year contract two months ago.

Smith was a popular figure with Blues fans and recorded 10 clean sheets in 18 appearances last season.

On signing for Yeovil, Smith said: “It feels really good to be here. I’m really happy to get it over the line and looking forward to getting started.

“I’m coming into here with a positive mindset. I’m really excited to actually meet the lads and show them what I can do.

“It’s a great club, hopefully the fans will be back in. I hope they can come and support the team. It’s been a tough 18 months for everybody, but hopefully we’re at the end of things and brighter times are to come.”

