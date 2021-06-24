Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Grant Smith joins National League rival Yeovil Town
Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Grant Smith has joined National League rival Yeovil Town.
The 27-year-old has joined the Glovers on a one-year deal.
The stopper left the Spireites by mutual consent last week despite only signing a new one-year contract two months ago.
Smith was a popular figure with Blues fans and recorded 10 clean sheets in 18 appearances last season.
On signing for Yeovil, Smith said: “It feels really good to be here. I’m really happy to get it over the line and looking forward to getting started.
“I’m coming into here with a positive mindset. I’m really excited to actually meet the lads and show them what I can do.
“It’s a great club, hopefully the fans will be back in. I hope they can come and support the team. It’s been a tough 18 months for everybody, but hopefully we’re at the end of things and brighter times are to come.”