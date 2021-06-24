Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Grant Smith joins National League rival Yeovil Town

The 27-year-old has joined the Glovers on a one-year deal.

The stopper left the Spireites by mutual consent last week despite only signing a new one-year contract two months ago.

Smith was a popular figure with Blues fans and recorded 10 clean sheets in 18 appearances last season.

Grant Smith has joined Yeovil Town.

On signing for Yeovil, Smith said: “It feels really good to be here. I’m really happy to get it over the line and looking forward to getting started.

“I’m coming into here with a positive mindset. I’m really excited to actually meet the lads and show them what I can do.