Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale called up to England's Euro 2020 squad
Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been called up to the England squad for the Euros after Dean Henderson has been forced to withdraw due to injury.
Ramsdale had a loan spell at the Spireites in the 2017/18 season, making 19 appearances, as the club were relegated from League Two.
The 23-year-old, now of Sheffield United who signed him for £20m from Bournemouth last summer, will replace Henderson who has a hip problem.
Ramsdale was part of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the tournament but did not make the final cut.
“While I’m delighted to be joining back up with England my immediate thoughts are with Deano as I know how much it meant to him to be involved,” Ramsdale said.
“I have now been given the honour and to be involved in a major tournament is what dreams are made of. This is a special moment for me and my family.”