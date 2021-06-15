Ramsdale had a loan spell at the Spireites in the 2017/18 season, making 19 appearances, as the club were relegated from League Two.

The 23-year-old, now of Sheffield United who signed him for £20m from Bournemouth last summer, will replace Henderson who has a hip problem.

Ramsdale was part of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the tournament but did not make the final cut.

Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been called up to England's Euro 2020 squad.

“While I’m delighted to be joining back up with England my immediate thoughts are with Deano as I know how much it meant to him to be involved,” Ramsdale said.