A former Spireites captain has taken interim charge of a League Two club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swindon Town sacked manager Michael Flynn after a run of one win in eight saw them slip to 15th in the table.

Flynn was appointed last May and only signed a new contract extension, until 2026, in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “As a result of amicable discussions, Michael and the owner have agreed terms upon which he will leave his role with immediate effect.”

Gavin Gunning. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Replacing Flynn is ex-Chesterfield centre-back Gavin Gunning, who has taken over first-team matters on an ‘interim head coach basis’, the Robins announced.

Gunning made 40 appearances for Town across two seasons between 2020 and 2022, helping them reach the National League play-offs twice.

Chairman Clem Morfuni said: “I have confidence that Gavin can deliver a successful campaign for the remainder of the 2023/24 season and this starts with Saturday's game against Tranmere.