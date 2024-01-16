Former Chesterfield, Dundee United and Rotherham United defender takes over at Swindon Town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Swindon Town sacked manager Michael Flynn after a run of one win in eight saw them slip to 15th in the table.
Flynn was appointed last May and only signed a new contract extension, until 2026, in November.
A club statement read: “As a result of amicable discussions, Michael and the owner have agreed terms upon which he will leave his role with immediate effect.”
Replacing Flynn is ex-Chesterfield centre-back Gavin Gunning, who has taken over first-team matters on an ‘interim head coach basis’, the Robins announced.
Gunning made 40 appearances for Town across two seasons between 2020 and 2022, helping them reach the National League play-offs twice.
Chairman Clem Morfuni said: “I have confidence that Gavin can deliver a successful campaign for the remainder of the 2023/24 season and this starts with Saturday's game against Tranmere.
“We hope our supporters will continue to back the first team and the new coaching staff we have in place, as we look to build a positive, successful environment across STFC."