A former Spireites promotion-winner has taken over the reigns at Birmingham City after the sacking of Wayne Rooney.

Rooney, 38, was let go by the Championship side after losing nine of his 15 matches in charge as they dropped from the play-off positions to just above the relegation zone.

The decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney was heavily criticised by many and it has back-fired.

His last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United on New Year’s Day.

Steve Spooner. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Birmingham said in a statement: “Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.”

Chief executive officer, Garry Cook, added: “Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.”

But Rooney hit back, saying in a statement: “Time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed. Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback.”

City also confirmed that former Chesterfield midfielder, Steve Spooner, 62, who won promotion with the Spireites in 1985, will take charge of the first-team on an interim basis. Spooner had two spells at Town, from 1983 and 1986, and 1993 to 1995, making more than 100 appearances. He also played for Derby County, Halifax, Hereford, York City, Rotherham United and Mansfield Town amongst others.