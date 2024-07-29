Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Chesterfield defender Miguel Freckleton has signed for a new club.

The 20-year-old was on loan at the Spireites from Sheffield United last season and helped them return to the EFL.

The left-sided defender has now joined Swindon Town on loan and could face the Blues on the opening day of the new season on August 9.

The Robins’ head of football, Jamie Russell, said: "We are really pleased to have Miguel with us at Swindon as we believe he is an exciting defensive prospect, which we are looking forward to working with this season.

Miguel Freckleton. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"Already in his professional career, he has shown great maturity in playing a variety of defensive positions during his loan spells, particularly last year at Chesterfield.

"He has also played almost 50 times in the National League and cup competitions, coupled with earning promotion last season and we believe the move suits us as he has a lot of attributes to work in our system and we also feel he is now ready for the step up into the EFL.”

He added: "Alongside being defensively astute, Miguel is a quick and athletic player who is very good in one-v-one situations and is tactically comfortable playing in a back three or back four, which is another important factor to how we would like to play this season.

