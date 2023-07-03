News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield defender signs for Oldham Athletic after leaving Cheltenham Town

A former Chesterfield defender has signed for National League rivals Oldham Athletic.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 18:28 BST

Charlie Raglan, 30 was a free agent after leaving Cheltenham Town earlier this summer.

The centre-back made 60 appearances for the Spireites between 2014 and 2017.

The defender adds a wealth of experience to the Latics’ backline, having won the League Two title with Cheltenham in 2021. He made 23 appearances in League One last season.

Charlie Raglan. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)Charlie Raglan. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
He has joined Oldham on a two-year deal.

David Unsworth’s men, who are likely to be a contender to win the National League title this term, are also understood to be very interested in signing striker Andy Dallas, 23, who had a successful loan spell at Chesterfield last season.

Dallas scored eight goals in 14 appearances and has been in talks with the Spireites about a permanent move but Oldham are also pushing hard for his signature.

The Scot is a free agent after leaving Solihull Moors.

