The 25-year-old, who made 75 appearances for the Spireites between 2019 and 2021, has signed on non-contract terms with the Latics.

Oldham are currently fourth from bottom in the National League and sit in the relegation zone.

“I’m very happy to have signed for the club and I’m looking forward to being able to be part of the group,” Yarney said.

Josef Yarney in action for Chesterfield.

“I’m the sort of defender who loves a challenge, I focus first and foremost on defending but I also enjoy being on the ball.

“Our main aim as a defensive unit has got to be making sure we are tight and defend well.

“I’ve spent two-and-a-half years in this division with Chesterfield so I know what it’s all about. We’ve got a really good group of lads here, the club shouldn’t be in the position it is, but we’re working hard to make sure we turn things around.”