Former Chesterfield defender Shane Nicholson searching for work after leaving Derby County

The 51-year-old had two spells at Chesterfield as a player and then spent eight years as fitness coach at the club.

More recently he had been at the Rams, doing the same role, but he is now jobless after they entered administration.

“Unfortunately I fell victim to the administrators and the predicament that Derby County Football Club have found themselves in at present,” Nicholson wrote on Twitter.

Shane Nicholson, pictured at Chesterfield in 2013.

“Hopefully the future of the club can be resolved as soon as possible.”

‘Shinner’ went on to say that he is currently working in the Derbyshire and Staffordshire area offering individual and group training and is available for home visits.

He also said he is available for guest speaking to ‘give an honest testimony on addiction and mental health.’

“My story is quite unique as I am the only professional footballer to be banned indefinitely from the game for drug and alcohol addiction,” he said.

The ex full-back explained that he has worked alongside charity Sporting Chance Clinic, founded by former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams, for a couple of years travelling around schools, universities and professional sports clubs.

"My story is well-received, and many young players can resonate with a destructive relationship with alcohol.

"Please feel free to get in touch as I am available to answer any questions to any of my services offered.”