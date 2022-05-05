Former Chesterfield defender Sean Dyche could be set for new job after Burnley sacking

Sean Dyche is the favourite to become Watford's new manager.

The former Chesterfield hero has been out of work since being sacked by Burnley three weeks ago after more than nine years in charge at Turf Moor.

But he now the 3/1 favourite to become the new manager at Watford following Roy Hodgson's decision to leave at the end of this season.

Dyche has won promotion to the Premier League twice with Burnley and could be seen as the ideal man with Watford all but doomed to relegation this season.

No-nonsense Dyche, who played 231 times for Spireites between 1990 and 1997, is no stranger to life at Vicarage Road after making 72 appearances for the club during a three year spell.

He also began his managerial journey at Watford as U18’s coach in 2007.