Former Chesterfield defender Sean Dyche amongst bookies favourites to be the next Premier League manager to get the boot
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been installed as joint favourite with Eddie Howe in the 'Next Premier League Manager To Go' market.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:17 am
The former Chesterfield defender, who played 231 times for Spireites, is now a 5/1 shot to get the boot next following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri's on Monday.
Dyche is currently the longest serving Premier League manager and has been at the helm of Burnley since October 2012.
The Turf Moor side are currently bottom of the table with just one win all season.