Former Chesterfield defender named interim head coach at Swindon Town
Former Chesterfield defender Gavin Gunning has been named joint interim head coach at Swindon Town.
The League Two side are searching for a new manager after boss Scott Lindsay has departed for Crawley Town.
As a result, Gunning and Steve Mildenhall will take charge of the first-team on an interim head coach basis, the Robins said.
Gunning has been first-team coach at Swindon since July after an agreement was reached for him to leave the Spireites.
Swindon are currently eighth in League Two and just outside the play-offs on goal difference. They host Grimsby Town on Saturday.
Crawley are fourth from bottom in the same division, just three points above the drop zone.