The League Two side are searching for a new manager after boss Scott Lindsay has departed for Crawley Town.

As a result, Gunning and Steve Mildenhall will take charge of the first-team on an interim head coach basis, the Robins said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunning has been first-team coach at Swindon since July after an agreement was reached for him to leave the Spireites.

Gavin Gunning.

Swindon are currently eighth in League Two and just outside the play-offs on goal difference. They host Grimsby Town on Saturday.