Former Chesterfield defender Liam Cooper has joined CSKA Sofia after Leeds United departure.

Former Spireites defender Liam Cooper has said an emotional farewell to Leeds United after completing his move to CSKA Sofia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper joined the Whites in a big-money move after memorably winning promotion to League One with Chesterfield in the 2013/14 season.

The 33-year-old defender was a free agent after his deal with the Whites expired at the end of June, bringing to an end a ten year spell at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an open letter to the Leeds faithful Cooper paid tribute to United’s former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

“To the best in the land. After 10 years, 7 as your captain, it's time to say goodbye.

“When I arrived at LUFC I had one ambition and that was to leave the shirt in a better position than when I arrived. I do believe I have done that, with the help and support of some incredible people.

“Firstly I have to thank Marcelo (Bielsa) and his staff. My relationship with Marcelo is well documented, he made me a better player, a better leader and a better man. I would like to thank all of the managers I have worked with in the past decade but Marcelo's influence on me and the Club in general was beyond anything I can put into words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“l also need to thank all of the coaches, physios and backroom staff past and present, across the first team and academy at Thorp Arch, for everything they have done for me.

“Many of these people have become more than colleagues over the years. These people help drive & maintain the standards behind the scenes and I will miss them all greatly, you all know who you are.”

Cooper, who won promotion to the Premier League with Leeds in 2020, also thanked the club for the memories.

“I leave the Club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times. I've met some truly inspiring individuals in the community over the last 10 years from all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football.

“As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will look back and be very proud but also hungry for more. Stay loud and stay proud. I'll see you in the terraces.

“On behalf of myself and family - Thank you all for everything, memories we will cherish forever.”

The Scottish international made 71 appearances for Spireites, during which time he formed a great partnership with Ian Evatt at the back.