The 24-year-old spent two years at the Spireites but was released in the summer.

The full-back only joined National League side Weymouth last month on a short-term deal but has now moved on again.

"I am thrilled to begin a new chapter in my career,” Yarney said.

Josef Yarney.

"They are one of the most exciting teams in India and I am proud to play for a club that is so vibrant and ambitious.”

On signing Yarney, head coach Ashley Westwood said: "We are lucky to have him. He is a good age, physically strong and imposing, quick, and an overall athletic footballer.

"We know he has got a very good pedigree having spent time at Everton and playing lots of matches with Newcastle United’s under-23s.