Former Chesterfield defender Josef Yarney makes surprise move to Indian I-League club
Former Chesterfield defender Josef Yarney has signed for Indian I-League club RoundGlass Punjab FC.
The 24-year-old spent two years at the Spireites but was released in the summer.
The full-back only joined National League side Weymouth last month on a short-term deal but has now moved on again.
"I am thrilled to begin a new chapter in my career,” Yarney said.
"They are one of the most exciting teams in India and I am proud to play for a club that is so vibrant and ambitious.”
On signing Yarney, head coach Ashley Westwood said: "We are lucky to have him. He is a good age, physically strong and imposing, quick, and an overall athletic footballer.
"We know he has got a very good pedigree having spent time at Everton and playing lots of matches with Newcastle United’s under-23s.
"He has valuable experience of playing in the Football League with Morecambe in League Two, along with two years at Chesterfield in a very competitive National League.”