The 51-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

The former Spireites defender’s first game in charge will be at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche replaces Frank Lampard and faces a huge task to keep the Toffees, who are second from bottom and two points from safety, in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche.

He has been out of work after being sacked by Burnley in April.

“It’s an honour to become Everton manager,” Dyche said. “My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win.”