Josef Yarney, 25, has been named Oldham Athletic Supporters' Player of the Year.

He received 68 per cent of the vote.

Reacting to the award on his Instagram, Yarney said: “Thank you to all the fans who travel up and down the country week in week out to support the team for awarding me player of the season. Your support is much appreciated.”

Josef Yarney.

He added: “Thanks to everyone at the club including players, staff and fans for making me feel so welcome since I joined.”