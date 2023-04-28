News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
8 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
57 minutes ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK

Former Chesterfield defender collects Oldham Athletic award

A former Chesterfield defender has been recognised for his performances this season.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

Josef Yarney, 25, has been named Oldham Athletic Supporters' Player of the Year.

He received 68 per cent of the vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reacting to the award on his Instagram, Yarney said: “Thank you to all the fans who travel up and down the country week in week out to support the team for awarding me player of the season. Your support is much appreciated.”

Josef Yarney.Josef Yarney.
Josef Yarney.
Most Popular

He added: “Thanks to everyone at the club including players, staff and fans for making me feel so welcome since I joined.”

Yarney had two years at the Spireites between 2019 and 2021 after making his initial loan move permanent. In total he made 60 appearances.

Related topics:ChesterfieldSupportersPlayer of the YearInstagramSpireites