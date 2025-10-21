Sean Dyche. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Spireites hero Sean Dyche has been appointed the new manager of Nottingham Forest.

The 54-year-old former Everton and Burnley boss takes over from Ange Postecoglu, who was sacked at the weekend after just 39 days in charge. Dyche becomes Forest’s third manager of the season already after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, who is now in charge of West Ham United.

Dyche, a former Forest youth player, has signed a contract until summer 2027 and his first game in charge will be this Thursday's Europa League tie at home to FC Porto. He brings ex-Forest players Ian Woan and Steve Stone with him as part of his coaching team.

Forest said they appointed Dyche after a ‘thorough recruitment process’ led by global head of football, Edu Gaspar, and global technical director, George Syrianos.

Confirming his appointment, the club said: “A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the club through its next chapter.

“Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set pieces — qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the club’s footballing identity.

“As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.”

Other names reported to have been considered for the job were former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini and current Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Forest are third from bottom of the Premier League after just one win in eight games. Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea was the end for Postecoglou at the City Ground, with his sacking announced just 17 minutes after the full-time whistle. Dyche’s first league match will be away to Bournemouth on Sunday.