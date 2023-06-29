Former Chesterfield defender appointed manager of National League club

Andy Whing, 38, who had a loan spell at the Spireites in 2010, making 10 appearances, has been named head coach of Solihull Moors.

Solihull were searching for a new manager after the departure of Neal Ardley.

Whing led Banbury United to the National League North this season, winning the Southern League Central title, before resigning in May.

Former Spireites defender Andy Whing, pictured in action for Oxford United against Chesterfield, is now a National League manager. Picture: Getty.

As well as Chesterfield, Whing played for Coventry City, Brighton and Oxford United among others.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Solihull Moors and delighted to make the step up into full-time management,” Whing.

“I have known the chairman since my days at Oxford, and he was a big reason in me coming here, it’s an incredible opportunity and now I want to repay the faith that he has shown me. Like I say I am chomping at the bit to get started.”

Whing’s arrival follows the appointment of former Wolves, Sunderland and Burnley defender Stephen Ward as director of football.