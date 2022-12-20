The 43-year-old, who played for the Spireites in the 2011/2012 season, replaces Ben Garner, who was sacked at the start of December.

The Addicks are currently 18th in League One, just four points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Holden, Charlton have also made some other key changes, with Andy Scott appointed as technical director, Jim Rodwell comes in as chief operating officer and Ed Warrick is the finance director.

Dean Holden.

Charlton owner, Thomas Sandgaard, said: “I am delighted we have been able to appoint such experienced and knowledgeable people to help us move forward.

“Each individual appointed has experience at Championship level or higher and the appointments should give us the structure and stability that we need to progress as a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the men’s first-team is successful, it lifts the entire club, which is why the additions on the footballing side are so important. Dean Holden is a talented manager, who is well-respected in footballing circles. He’ll bring good experience and knowledge which will help us as we look to get our season back on track.

Holden has also managed Oldham Athletic and Bristol City and been an assistant manager at Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad