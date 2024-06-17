Former Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle man signs for ninth-tier side
George Cooper joined Chesterfield two years ago but left six months later by mutual consent after just nine appearances and two starts.
The left-sided player arrived with a good CV from Crewe, Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle but had struggled with injuries and that continued during his time at Town.
Since leaving he has been at Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier League and semi-professional team Preston Lions in Australia.
The 27-year-old has now penned a deal with West Didsbury & Chorlton who play in the Northern Counties West Football League.
Manager Paul Marshall said: “George is a player who has turned down offers to play in the Conference North to join us at West. He is a fantastic player and one we are fortunate to have with us. I’ve had some good conversations with him and believe we can help George get back enjoying his football.
"He has played over 200 Football League games and is still only 27 so he has a lot more to give. I’ve no doubt he will be one to watch this season and we are excited to see the impact he will have on our team and season.”
