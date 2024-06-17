Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Spireite has signed for a ninth-tier club.

George Cooper joined Chesterfield two years ago but left six months later by mutual consent after just nine appearances and two starts.

The left-sided player arrived with a good CV from Crewe, Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle but had struggled with injuries and that continued during his time at Town.

Since leaving he has been at Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier League and semi-professional team Preston Lions in Australia.

The 27-year-old has now penned a deal with West Didsbury & Chorlton who play in the Northern Counties West Football League.

Manager Paul Marshall said: “George is a player who has turned down offers to play in the Conference North to join us at West. He is a fantastic player and one we are fortunate to have with us. I’ve had some good conversations with him and believe we can help George get back enjoying his football.