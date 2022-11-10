Richardson, 42, who led them to the League One title last season, only signed a new three-year contract at the club last month.

The Latics are currently second from bottom of the Championship after no wins from their last seven games.

Richardson has been at Wigan since 2017 when he was Paul Cook’s assistant, a role he also had at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

He was appointed first-team manager in April last year and helped to rebuild the club after administration and led them to being crowned champions of League One.

“Leam will be fondly remembered as one of the most significant managers in the club’s 90-year history,” Wigan said in a statement.

"However, having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team’s status as a Championship club, the board have made the decision to make a change.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

“A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW.

“We would like to wish both Leam and his family the very best for the future."