Former Chesterfield coach lands managerial job at Rotherham United
The 44-year-old, who was assistant to Paul Cook at the Spireites and Wigan Athletic, has been appointed manager of Championship side Rotherham United on a contract until summer 2026.
The Millers have been searching for a new boss after sacking Matt Taylor a month ago. They are currently bottom of the table and eight points from safety.
Richardson has a League One title success on his CV with Wigan Athletic in the 2021/2022 season, which resulted in him being named the League One Manager of the Season.
Rotherham said in a statement: “Following a long and meticulous interview process which has seen a number of high-calibre candidates considered, it was agreed by the board that Leam’s credentials and vision for the project were most closely aligned with our own and he arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium as part of a restructuring of the football set-up at the club.”
His first game in charge will be at home to West Brom on Tuesday night.