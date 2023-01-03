Pompey sacked boss Danny Cowley on Monday night after a run of nine games without a win left them 12th in League One and nine points off the play-offs.

Posting on Twitter, Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner, said: “I have immense respect for the Cowleys, their professionalism and dedication, but sometimes there’s a need for immediacy. With that in mind, Portsmouth is moving on from the decent & hard-working brothers, and w/ 24 league matches to go, a chance for renewed vitality for promotion.”

And Pompey director, Eric Eisner, added: “Tough decision made today by the board. I am very fond of both Danny and Nicky. Very fond. In the end it just didn’t work out. They truly understood the community and fan base. We are still in striking distance of the playoffs and feel like we got the core to get us there.”

Leam Richardson.

Richardson is available after being sacked by Wigan Athletic in November. The 42-year-old guided the Latics to the League One title in his first full season in charge but it was not enough to save his job after they dropped into the Championship relegation zone after a poor run of form.

Richardson, who was Paul Cook’s assistant at Chesterfield and Portsmouth, is the current favourite with BetVictor. The second favourite is current Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke, while former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is third. Other contenders include Lee Bowyer, Liam Manning and Michael Flynn.