The popular full-back, who made almost 400 appearances for the Spireites between 1955 and 1966, passed away aged 87, recently.

Clarke, who scored 21 goals, could also play in midfield. Such was his loyalty to Town, his family say he would have happily played for them for free.

One of his daughters, Suzanne Mullins, said: “My dad loved playing for Chesterfield. People would stop him and want to talk about his performances. He always made time for people even if he didn’t know them.

“He loved his life as a footballer and said he would have played for Chesterfield for nothing.

“He didn’t really boast about his playing days. Everyone always spoke about what a good player he was though.”

Suzanne said her dad’s playing days were coming to an end as she was born but her brother Paul fondly remembers a game against Stoke where Clarke scored twice to complete a fightback and earn a replay in a cup tie in October 1965.

"My brother said he was about six-years-old and sat on someone’s shoulders to see,” Suzanne said.

After retiring from playing Clarke went into coaching. He was not under contract at Chesterfield and left to join Brighton who apparently doubled his wages. The opportunity to work with Brian Clough and Peter Taylor was an exciting one, but just two days after joining the Seagulls Cloughie quit!

Clarke only stayed at Brighton for a few months and on his return to the Spireites said: “I have learned that there's more to life than money."

As well as Brighton, Clarke also did some scouting for David Pleat at Luton Town.

Away from football, he loved playing cricket and golf.

Since Clarke passed away his family has been really appreciative of all the love and support they have received.

Suzanne said: “All my family just want to thank everyone who has taken the time to comment, like, and share their stories. It really means a lot to us.”

Clarke leaves behind his loving wife Maureen, his son Paul, daughter-in-law Gwen, Suzanne’s twin sister Julie, four grandchildren Mitchell, Geri, Macy and Jake, along with extended family.