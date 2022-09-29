His resignation comes one day after Derbyshire Constabulary revealed the 39-year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

The alleged incident happened in November 2021 when he was the Spireites’ manager.

The allegation was reported to the police in January this year and Town suspended him immediately and then he left in February by ‘mutual consent.’

James Rowe.

One month after he left the Blues, where he was in charge for 14 months, he was appointed manager of National League North AFC Fylde, who are currently fourth.

Speaking after Rowe’s departure, Martin Thacker said the decision would not have been taken without a ‘good reason.’

The Coasters said in a statement on Thursday night: “Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe’s resignation as manager of the club.

"Andy Taylor will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed.

"There will be no further comment from anyone at this time.”

Rowe is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, November 7.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s statement on Wednesday read: “In January this year, officers received a report of a man having sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield, with the offence alleged to have taken place in November 2021.

“James Rowe, 39, of Breaston, in Derby, has now been charged and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, November 7.”

