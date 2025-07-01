Former Spireites striker Kabongo Tshimanga has signed for a new club.

The 27-year-old scored 32 goals in 51 appearances for Chesterfield after signing from Boreham Wood for around £250,000 in summer 2021. His goals record earned him a move to Peterborough United in January 2023 for a similar amount of money.

But his switch to Posh did not work out and he failed to score before heading out on loan to Fleetwood Town, where he also drew a blank. He rediscovered his scoring boots on his return to Boreham Wood and then at Swindon Town last season, where he netted 13 times.

He was released by Peterborough at the end of last season but he has now penned a two-year deal at Crawley Town, who will be playing in League Two after being relegated from League One.

Tshimanga, who scored the winner from the penalty against Chesterfield last season for Swindon, could face the Spireites in the first month of the new campaign when his new Crawley side visit the SMH Group Stadium on August 30.

Announcing his arrival, Crawley said: “A proven goalscorer with the likes of Boreham Wood and Chesterfield, Tshimanga links up with the Reds after an equally impressive loan spell with Swindon Town last season, where he scored 13 goals.

"The 27-year-old was named in the team of the year for four consecutive seasons during his time at Oxford City, Boreham Wood, and Chesterfield. He also collected several individual honours, including player of the year and players’ player of the year at multiple clubs.

"A former England C international, his standout season came in 2018/19 at Oxford City, where he scored an impressive 37 goals in all competitions.

“Tshimanga scored 74 goals in 141 appearances before his move to the Posh in January 2023, and will be looking to rekindle that form with the Red Devils.

“Kabby is currently out in Spain training with the squad and could feature in Friday's friendly against Hearts.”

In other news, Chesterfield have added a friendly away at Alfreton Town on Saturday, July 19 to their pre-season schedule. The Spireites came from behind to win 2-1 there a year ago, with the goals coming from James Berry and Tom Naylor.