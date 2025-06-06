Former Chesterfield and Portsmouth assistant manager Leam Richardson odds on favourite to become Notts County's new manager
Richardson, who was assistant manager at Spireites under Paul Cook between 2013 and 2015, has seen his odds shorten dramatically overnight to 2/5 with Bet Victor to take over at Meadow Lane.
Richardson has been out of work since being sacked by Rotherham on 17 April 2024 after winning just two of his twenty-four matches in charge.
He enjoyed success before that spell afer winning League One as Cook’s assistant at Portsmouth in the 2016/17 season. He also lifted the League One title in his own right as manager of Wigan in the 2021/22 season.
The Magpies hot seat became vacant after Stuart Maynard was sacked following County’s play-off defeat against AFC Wimbledon.
