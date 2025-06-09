Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons has secured a move to a League One club.

The 31-year-old has earned himself a one-year deal at Northampton Town after helping Scunthorpe United win promotion to the National League through the play-offs. Fitzsimons collected the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the National Game Awards after achieving 27 clean sheets, breaking a 100-year-old record, with the Iron conceding just 30 goals in the whole campaign.

The stopper, who had two spells at the Spireites, leaving two years ago after the 2023 play-off heartache, links up with manager Kevin Nolan, who was his boss at Notts County. Fitzsimons said he was ‘buzzing’ and ‘could not wait to get started’ and that he leaves Scunthorpe with ‘deep sadness’

"Ross is a goalkeeper I know all about," Nolan said. "He did really well for me at Notts County and I know how he works, what makes him tick and how to get the best out of him.

Ross Fitzsimons. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“His performances last season were fantastic, he broke all sorts of records and picked up the Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the National Game Awards which says all you need to know about how well he did and he deserves this opportunity.

"He is here to challenge, support and work with Lee Burge and James Dadge and to be part of a strong goalkeeping unit and he is another good character to add to the dressing room which is important.”

Northampton finished two places and five points above the relegation zone in League One last season. Nolan was appointed in December 2024 when they were 20th and they jumped up one spot to end in 19th.