A former Spireites forward has signed for a new club.

Harley Curtis, who was at Chesterfield last season, has signed for National League North side Needham Market.

The 21-year-old made just six league appearances, all off the bench, but he did start and score against Southport in the FA Trophy. He also had a short loan spell at King’s Lynn Town.

He was released earlier this summer but has now got himself a deal at Needham Makret, who were promoted through the play-offs from the Southern League Premier Central last season.

Harley Curtis.

"I’ve had conversations with players and staff around the club and it had caught my eye,” Curtis said.

"After a great previous season I’m hoping the club can continue that form and have a good season in the National League North and win games."

Curtis signed for Chesterfield a year ago after being released by Ipswich Town. He was a recommendation by Kieron Dyer and impressed on trial to earn himself a one-year deal.

Needham assistant manager, Tom Rothery, said: “Fom the initial conversations with Harley I thought we had a good chance as I think we both will be good for each other. Harley and his agent have been excellent throughout and to be able to add someone of Harley’s quality to the squad is a big coup for us.