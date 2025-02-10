Harley Curtis.

A former Spireite, who was part of Chesterfield’s promotion-winning squad last season, has signed for an eighth-tier side.

Harley Curtis, 22, made a small number of appearances as the Blues won the National League title last season. The forward featured six times as a substitute in the league, playing just 78 minutes in total, but he did start and score in a 6-1 win against Southport in the FA Trophy.

He earned himself a one-year deal at Chesterfield in summer 2023 after impressing on trial following a recommendation from Kieron Dyer after his release from Ipswich Town.

During his time at the club he had a short loan spell at King’s Lynn Town before being released at the end of last season and then he signed for National League North outfit Needham Market but his time there was hampered by injury and he left in September.

Curtis has now penned a deal at eighth-tier side Bury Town, who are second in the Isthmian League North Division. Confirming his arrival, they said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of Harley Curtis. Harley was part of Chesterfield’s National League winning team under Paul Cook.”

Bury Town beat Grays Athletic 3-0 in front of a crowd of 602 on Saturday, leaving them behind leaders Felixstowe & Walton United only on goal difference.