Former Chesterfield and Halifax striker signs for Northern Premier League club
The 33-year-old, who left Chesterfied last summer after four years at the Blues, has penned a deal with Northern Premier League side Guiseley.
The forward was a free agent after departing National League North Alfreton Town, helping them to the play-offs last season.
On signing, ‘Dents’ said: “I am happy to be here and I have bought into what Paul (Phillips) and Russ (O’Neill) are wanting to do here.”
Guiseley finished 13th last season, 13 points off the play-offs, but the striker hopes they can climb up the ladder next term.
He added: "We want to at least get to the play-offs and if we do that would be a good season.
“I don’t really set myself targets but as a team we will want to win as many games as we can. I have played in the Conference, Conference North and this league and I hope to bring all my experience from those leagues to Guiseley and help the younger players.”