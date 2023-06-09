News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield and Halifax striker signs for Northern Premier League club

Ex-Spireites striker Tom Denton has signed for a new club.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST

The 33-year-old, who left Chesterfied last summer after four years at the Blues, has penned a deal with Northern Premier League side Guiseley.

The forward was a free agent after departing National League North Alfreton Town, helping them to the play-offs last season.

On signing, ‘Dents’ said: “I am happy to be here and I have bought into what Paul (Phillips) and Russ (O’Neill) are wanting to do here.”

Guiseley finished 13th last season, 13 points off the play-offs, but the striker hopes they can climb up the ladder next term.

He added: "We want to at least get to the play-offs and if we do that would be a good season.

“I don’t really set myself targets but as a team we will want to win as many games as we can. I have played in the Conference, Conference North and this league and I hope to bring all my experience from those leagues to Guiseley and help the younger players.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldHalifaxGuiseleyBlues