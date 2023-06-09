The 33-year-old, who left Chesterfied last summer after four years at the Blues, has penned a deal with Northern Premier League side Guiseley.

The forward was a free agent after departing National League North Alfreton Town, helping them to the play-offs last season.

On signing, ‘Dents’ said: “I am happy to be here and I have bought into what Paul (Phillips) and Russ (O’Neill) are wanting to do here.”

Guiseley finished 13th last season, 13 points off the play-offs, but the striker hopes they can climb up the ladder next term.

He added: "We want to at least get to the play-offs and if we do that would be a good season.