Former Chesterfield and Dagenham and Redbridge defender signs for Eastleigh

A former Spireite is back playing in the National League after time abroad.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Defender Luke Croll, who had a spell at Chesterfield in the 2021/2022 season, has signed for Eastleigh. He made his debut as a late substitute in an epic 5-3 win against Aldershot Town on Saturday. Blues loanee, Bailey Clements, also scored in the match.

Croll made 12 appearances for Chesterfield, which included the memorable FA Cup clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He made his Town debut in a 3-1 win at home to Southend United and he got on the scoresheet.

The left-sided centre-back was a popular figure with Spireites fans despite his time at the club being hampered by injury.

Luke Croll in action for Chesterfield against Chelsea. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Luke Croll in action for Chesterfield against Chelsea. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
In February this year the former Dagenham and Redbridge man signed for American third-tier side North Carolina, who went on to win the USL League One, although records show Croll only made one appearance.

On signing Croll, Eastleigh boss Richard Hill said: “Luke has been training with us for the last month or three weeks. I have been in talks with him and we couldn’t get where Luke wanted to be and I wanted to be. As the weeks have gone by, we got a little bit closer, and then Luke decided to come where I wanted to be with the financials.”

Eastleigh are currently 11th in the table, three points off the play-offs, and they are in the FA Cup third round, where they will play Newport County away.

