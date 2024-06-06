Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Spireite Laurence Maguire has signed for MK Dons.

The defender was a free agent after being released by Chesterfield, where he spent 10 years.

The 27-year-old was loaned out to Crawley Town last season and they won promotion to League One through the play-offs, where they beat MK Dons in the semi-final, before overcoming Crewe in the final at Wembley.

With the Spireites back in League Two, Maguire is set to face his old club next season.

On signing for his new club, he said: "It's been fabulous really, it's something that as soon as I spoke to the manager I wanted to get done as soon as possible, it's been a whirlwind over the last three weeks after the play-off final, but yeah I'm so delighted to get it done and be at this fantastic football club.

"I had a meeting with Mike (Williamson) last week and we had a really positive chat about the way we want to play and the intention of what we want to do this year, there's only one target and that is to get promoted."

Manager Williamson added: "Laurence is a hugely talented defender. As a centre-back, he possesses all the physical qualities you need to succeed at this level. He's also very composed on the ball with a sharp footballing brain. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in an MK Dons shirt."

Announcing his departure from the Spireites, Maguire said it had been an ‘incredible journey’ and that he enjoyed every moment.

"Growing up and going to school in the town to then playing 180 games for the club will be something that stays with me forever,” he posted.