News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Former Chesterfield and Bradford City striker makes Macclesfield debut

Former Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe has made his debut for his new club.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 34-year-old left the Spireites by mutual consent earlier this month after two-and-a-half years at the club.

The experienced forward has now signed for Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League. The Silkmen are currently eighth, two points off the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowe made his debut off the bench in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Alfreton Town on Saturday, coming on in the 73rd minute. Macclesfield’s director of football, Robbie Savage, said it was their ‘biggest game in our three-year history.’

Danny Rowe has signed for Macclesfied. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)Danny Rowe has signed for Macclesfied. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Danny Rowe has signed for Macclesfied. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Rowe signed for Town from Bradford City in April 2021.

Sadly, the majority of his time at the club was hampered by a health issue. He only made 26 appearances, scoring 10 goals.

His last outing for the club came on March 4 as a late substitute against Gateshead in the last campaign.

During last season he was loaned out to AFC Fylde and York City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowe’s highlights include scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win against Southend United and finding the net in play-off games against Notts County and Halifax.

Confirming his departure in early October, the Spireites said: “Chesterfield Football Club can confirm that Danny Rowe has left the club by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Danny for his time and efforts whilst at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Related topics:Danny RoweChesterfieldBradford CitySpireites