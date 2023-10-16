Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 34-year-old left the Spireites by mutual consent earlier this month after two-and-a-half years at the club.

The experienced forward has now signed for Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League. The Silkmen are currently eighth, two points off the play-offs.

Rowe made his debut off the bench in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Alfreton Town on Saturday, coming on in the 73rd minute. Macclesfield’s director of football, Robbie Savage, said it was their ‘biggest game in our three-year history.’

Danny Rowe has signed for Macclesfied. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Rowe signed for Town from Bradford City in April 2021.

Sadly, the majority of his time at the club was hampered by a health issue. He only made 26 appearances, scoring 10 goals.

His last outing for the club came on March 4 as a late substitute against Gateshead in the last campaign.

During last season he was loaned out to AFC Fylde and York City.

Rowe’s highlights include scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win against Southend United and finding the net in play-off games against Notts County and Halifax.

Confirming his departure in early October, the Spireites said: “Chesterfield Football Club can confirm that Danny Rowe has left the club by mutual consent.