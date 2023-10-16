Former Chesterfield and Bradford City striker makes Macclesfield debut
The 34-year-old left the Spireites by mutual consent earlier this month after two-and-a-half years at the club.
The experienced forward has now signed for Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League. The Silkmen are currently eighth, two points off the play-offs.
Rowe made his debut off the bench in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Alfreton Town on Saturday, coming on in the 73rd minute. Macclesfield’s director of football, Robbie Savage, said it was their ‘biggest game in our three-year history.’
Rowe signed for Town from Bradford City in April 2021.
Sadly, the majority of his time at the club was hampered by a health issue. He only made 26 appearances, scoring 10 goals.
His last outing for the club came on March 4 as a late substitute against Gateshead in the last campaign.
During last season he was loaned out to AFC Fylde and York City.
Rowe’s highlights include scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win against Southend United and finding the net in play-off games against Notts County and Halifax.
Confirming his departure in early October, the Spireites said: “Chesterfield Football Club can confirm that Danny Rowe has left the club by mutual consent.
“We would like to thank Danny for his time and efforts whilst at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”