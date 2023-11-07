Former Chesterfield and Bradford City striker leaves Macclesfield less than a month after signing
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 33-year-old departed the Spireites by mutual consent at the start of October after two-and-a-half years at the club. He scored 10 goals in 26 appearances after joining from Bradford City but a large part of his time at Town was hampered by a health issue.
And sadly that is the reason why he has left Macclesfield, a club he only signed for on October 13.
In a statement, the Silkmen said: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that striker Danny Rowe will be leaving the football club.
“After featuring on Tuesday night against Sandbach United for a full 90 minutes, due to an underlying health condition, Danny felt it was the right decision to depart the football club.
“Everyone at Macclesfield FC would like to thank Danny for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”
As well as Chesterfield and Bradford City, Rowe is best-known for playing for AFC Fylde, where he is the club’s record goalscorer.
Macclesfield are fifth in the Northern Premier League and they have recently appointed Steve Bruce’s son, Alex Bruce, as manager after former Sheffield United man Mark Duffy was sacked.