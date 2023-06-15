Winger Calvin Miller left Chesterfield last season in October 2022 by mutual consent, after making 45 appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old signed for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton until the end of the season, making 16 appearances, scoring once, as they finished fifth.

The former Celtic youth product was offered a new contract by Greenock but he has turned it down and now signed a two-year deal with Falkirk in Scottish League One.

Calvin Miller.

As well as Chesterfield, Miller also played for Notts County and Harrogate Town.

Falkirk manager, John McGlynn, said: “Calvin is a lad I’ve known for some time, since I was at Celtic. He came through the youth set-up there. He can play a number of positions but as a youth I saw him play as a striker and a winger, and we’ve brought him in predominantly as a winger. We needed someone with a left foot, with quality, with pace and Calvin brings all of that.

“He’s a natural at the defensive side of the game too, having played as a left back with Dundee in the Premiership. He’s got great experience from playing in England and had a good spell at Morton last season. We’re very lucky to have him, I didn’t think we’d be able to get a player of his calibre. We’re delighted he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him and to see him producing the goods.”

Elsewhere, former Chesterfield coach Adrian Whitbread, who was assistant to Martin Allen, has taken up a similar role at King’s Lynn Town, where he will be number two to Mark Hughes.